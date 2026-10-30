Researchers at McGill University have identified shared patterns in bird vocalizations, human speech and songs across different cultures. As News-Medical reports, they compared recordings of more than 350 bird species with available databases of human vocalizations in 52 languages.

Shared features of vocalizations

Among the patterns the authors described as universal are small intervals of pitch change between adjacent notes, regular and predictable rhythm, and lengthening of the final utterance in a phrase. The researchers suggest that these similarities may be linked to shared mechanisms of voice production or features of auditory perception.

The study’s first author, Logan James, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Biology, noted that both birds and humans find it difficult to change pitch sharply between successive notes. According to the researchers, lengthening at the end of a phrase may be related to breathing during vocalization.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Birds with different learning methods

The team analyzed vocalizations from four groups of birds: songbirds, hummingbirds, suboscines and nightjars. The recordings were downloaded from the public wildlife sound database xeno-canto and manually annotated, yielding about 70,000 vocal units for analysis.

The authors compared species that learn vocalizations through imitation with species whose vocalizations are innate. They expected that the songs of birds that learn vocalizations would have more in common with human speech and singing. However, the team found very little evidence supporting this hypothesis. The work was published in the journal Current Biology.

Read us on