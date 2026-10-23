Mayo Clinic researchers evaluated the Dermoscopy Explainable Intelligence artificial intelligence tool, or DEXI, which may help dermatologists decide whether a skin lesion requires a biopsy or should be monitored. The results of the retrospective study, published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, were reported by News-Medical.

How the DEXI system works

DEXI is a deep-learning tool trained on more than 66,000 annotated dermoscopic images. It assigns a skin lesion a score from 0.0 to 10.0 based on image characteristics associated with cancer risk. The system also shows which features influenced the score, including asymmetry, lesion borders and color.

The study analyzed data from 178 patients who underwent total-body photography, sequential digital dermoscopy and biopsy of one or more lesions. The scientists reviewed 261 lesions for which a DEXI score and a diagnosis confirmed by tissue examination were available.

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Results and limitations

At a threshold of 3.0 points or higher, the system correctly identified 93.4% of malignant lesions and 75% of non-malignant lesions. The average DEXI score for non-malignant lesions was 2.5, for non-melanoma skin cancers 7.8, and for melanomas 6.0. The researchers view the 3.0 mark as a potential reference point for a clinical decision on further monitoring or biopsy.

At the same time, the authors emphasized that DEXI does not take into account individual patient factors, including age, medications and a history of melanoma. The tool also assessed severely atypical nevi and melanomas at early stages of development less accurately. Therefore, the system should not be used in isolation from clinical assessment and patient data; it requires further validation and improvement.

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