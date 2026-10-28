Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have described the mechanism through which mutations in genes encoding subunits of the BAF complex occur in approximately 20% of human cancer cases and may contribute to malignant cell growth. As News-Medical reports, these mutations alter DNA accessibility for the regulatory protein CTCF, which affects the three-dimensional organization of the genome.

How gene activity changes

The BAF complex regulates gene activity in the cell nucleus. Mutations in genes encoding its subunits are found in various types of tumors, including lymphoma and breast, ovarian, and liver cancers.

The researchers used several cellular and animal models with impaired BAF function. They found that loss of complex function opens numerous DNA regions for CTCF binding.

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Normally, CTCF acts as a kind of boundary marker: it divides DNA into separate regions and controls interactions between genes and regulatory elements. When BAF is lost, CTCF binding increases at thousands of sites across the genome. This extensively changes DNA loops and folds, disrupts the usual contacts between genes and elements regulating their activity, and shifts gene activity in a direction associated with faster cell division.

Potential targets for therapy

In animal models, deletion of CTCF reversed the consequences of BAF function loss. The research group also presented evidence from patient data analysis supporting the role of CTCF in cancers with BAF mutations: CTCF disruptions were associated with better patient outcomes.

Scientists found that the PBAF and ISWI complexes are important partners of CTCF, and their deletion also blocks the effects of BAF mutations. The authors of the study, published on October 28, 2026, in the journal Nature, consider CTCF, PBAF, and ISWI as potential targets for future treatments of cancers with such mutations.

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