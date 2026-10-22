Researchers led by the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom analyzed nearly one million whole-genome sequences and described the typical number of genetic variants and genetic risks in people. The work was published on October 22 in the journal Genome Medicine, News-Medical reports.

The team used data from the UK Biobank in the United Kingdom and the U.S. All of Us study. The scientists emphasize that genetic variation is normal: detecting a variant associated with a disease does not in itself mean that a person will necessarily develop the condition.

Millions of variants in the genome

According to the authors' estimates, every person's genome contains approximately 5 million variants — sections of DNA that differ between people. About 10,000 of them alter gene sequences. Such changes may be associated, in particular, with lactose intolerance or response to medicines, but are often biologically neutral.

Each person also has between one and three rare variants that have previously been associated with serious genetic diseases, as well as approximately 50 rare variants with clinical significance that has not yet been determined. The researchers noted that many disease-associated variants do not lead to disease in a particular person. Symptoms, family history, and other clinical and environmental factors should be considered when interpreting genetic test results.

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Risk estimates and new mutations

The scientists also analyzed polygenic risk scores for 28 common conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and schizophrenia. Such scores take into account known genetic factors that may affect the likelihood of developing a disease. According to the analysis, most people could be assigned to a high genetic risk group for approximately three conditions. At the same time, the health status of participants was not studied within this work.

Among participants enrolled in the biobanks together with their parents, an average of about 63 new variants absent from the DNA of both parents were found in the genome. Most of these mutations arose in the father's sperm cells, while some arose in the mother's egg cells. Their number increased with the father's age, by approximately 1.2 variants each year.

The authors indicated that participants in the two biobanks are predominantly of Western European ancestry, so data from more diverse populations are needed to further develop the conclusions.

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