Researchers at Washington State University have described a cellular mechanism that could strengthen natural antiviral defenses. As News-Medical reports, in laboratory studies, the addition of recombinant ISG15 protein made cells significantly more resistant to infection.

The role of the ISG15 protein

The scientists focused on the ISG15 protein, whose production inside cells increases during a viral infection. This protein had previously also been detected outside cells, but its function in that environment remained unclear.

The team found that extracellular ISG15 can activate a previously undescribed antiviral signaling pathway. It helps prepare neighboring cells to resist infection before the virus spreads. The researchers noted that during infection, this pathway is activated naturally, but at a low level.

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Experiments with respiratory syncytial virus

The effect was demonstrated while studying respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. This virus can cause severe illness in infants, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In as-yet unpublished studies, the laboratory also observed the antiviral effect of this pathway against influenza A virus and parainfluenza viruses.

The study was published in the journal Cell Communication and Signaling. The project was led by graduate students Lindsay Grace Miller and Sudiksha Pandit together with Fulbright postdoctoral researcher Kim Lam Chiok from the laboratory of Professor Santanu Bose. The scientists are developing this approach for potential antiviral agents, while the university’s innovation and entrepreneurship team is working on patent protection and commercialization of the technology.

The approach is aimed not directly at viral proteins, but at strengthening the defense mechanisms of the host cell. The researchers are also studying whether this mechanism can be applied in research on cancer, neurological, and other noninfectious diseases.

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