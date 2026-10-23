Scientists at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine have identified a mechanism that may explain why infections around dental implants often respond poorly to antibiotic treatment. As ScienceDaily reports, bacteria can gradually damage the titanium surface of implants, releasing microscopic metal particles into nearby tissues.

The condition, known as peri-implantitis, affects tissues around the implant and can destroy jawbone tissue. According to an estimate cited in the study, it develops in 10–20% of people with dental implants. Although peri-implantitis and periodontitis begin with similar oral bacteria, antibiotics combined with professional cleaning are much less likely to help in the case of an infection around an implant.

Titanium particles and inflammation

The authors of the study, published in PNAS Nexus, analyzed human tissue samples, studied human immune cells in the laboratory, and conducted experiments on genetically modified mice. They found that titanium particles can become coated with lipopolysaccharide, a bacterial toxin.

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Macrophages attempt to engulf such particles but cannot break down titanium. As a result, the cells remain in a state of prolonged inflammation, produce more inflammatory signaling molecules, including interleukin-1 beta, and clear bacteria less effectively. In laboratory experiments, macrophages exposed to titanium particles engulfed less than half as many bacteria as cells without such exposure.

A potential treatment target

The researchers linked this response to TRPC1, a calcium channel in macrophages. In mice without TRPC1, exposure to titanium particles and bacteria resulted in significantly smaller abscesses, lower production of inflammatory molecules, and more effective bacterial clearance by cells. According to the authors, disabling this channel in mice prevented the development of the destructive process.

The team, funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is evaluating potential drugs that affect this molecular pathway in human cells. The study also emphasizes the importance of professional implant care: metal instruments used for natural teeth can damage the titanium surface, while non-abrasive cleaning methods have now become standard practice.

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