Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC found that complaints by patients with pulmonary hypertension about worsening memory and concentration may be linked to specific changes in the brain and inflammation. The results were published on November 2 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, News-Medical reports.

Pulmonary hypertension is elevated pressure in the blood vessels of the lungs. Its common manifestations include shortness of breath, chest pain and dizziness. The study authors noted that impairments in executive function and memory problems are also common among patients.

Changes in the brain

The scientists analyzed brain MRI scans and blood samples. They compared data from a large public health database with data from a smaller group of UPMC patients. In both groups, people with pulmonary hypertension showed significant loss of brain tissue and weakened connectivity between the cerebellum and the frontal lobe. These areas are involved in memory, attention and planning.

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Similar changes were not found in people with other cardiac, pulmonary or psychiatric conditions. The authors concluded that the differences were also not explained by low blood oxygen levels, poor heart function or medications used to treat pulmonary hypertension.

The role of the NCOA7 gene

Additional genetic and laboratory analysis linked inflammation in the cerebellum to a variant of the NCOA7 gene. This variant had previously been associated with inflammation of blood vessels in pulmonary hypertension and poorer chances of survival; it occurs in approximately one-quarter of patients with this disease.

In cerebellar tissues from patients and mice with pulmonary hypertension, the team observed signs of excessive activity by microglia — the brain’s immune cells — and changes in neurons. In mice that had the disease and simultaneously lacked the NCOA7 gene, cerebellar damage was more severe than in animals with pulmonary hypertension alone. The study findings point to a potential biological marker for screening the risk of future cognitive problems, and to inflammation as a possible direction for therapeutic research.

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