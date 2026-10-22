Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh have created a model of immune side effects caused by checkpoint inhibitors, a type of cancer immunotherapy. The researchers linked these complications to instability in regulatory T cells, which normally restrain excessive immune responses.

As News-Medical reports, checkpoint inhibitors remove constraints on T cells, helping them attack tumors. At the same time, in some patients, activated immune cells may attack healthy tissues. Depending on the type of drug, such immune side effects occur in 20–40% of patients, while up to 25% of people receiving these drugs experience severe complications that may require hospitalization and discontinuation of treatment.

Mouse model

To model the reactions, researchers fed mice a Western-style diet — low in fiber and high in fats and processed carbohydrates — for two weeks before treatment began and during treatment. These animals developed a predisposition to side effects, while their regulatory T cells became unstable due to stress.

The authors also found signs of such instability in regulatory T cells collected from patients with severe immune side effects. This phenomenon was not observed in patients without such complications.

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Diet and microbiome

In experiments on mice, restoring the stability of regulatory T cells significantly reduced the severity of immune side effects. This was achieved by blocking an immune signaling protein specifically in these cells, switching to a high-fiber diet, or adding metabolites.

Mice on the Western diet had changes in their gut microbiome similar to those observed in people with immunotherapy-related inflammation. Transferring the microbiome from such mice to animals on a high-fiber diet caused intestinal inflammation. In addition, transferring the microbiome from patients who consumed a Western diet to germ-free mice increased the severity of immune side effects.

The work was published in the journal Cell. Next, the team plans to investigate tissue-specific targets for drugs that could weaken or eliminate side effects without reducing the effectiveness of anticancer immunotherapy.

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