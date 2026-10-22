In Spain, researchers led by the University of Málaga have identified a statistical link between the occurrence of Ebola virus outbreaks in Africa and large-scale climate fluctuations that may take place thousands of kilometres away from Central Africa. As News-Medical reports, the findings were published in the journal Stochastic Environmental Research and Risk Assessment.

Analysis of 49 outbreaks

The study authors compiled data on 49 Ebola outbreaks in Africa between 1976 and 2025 and compared them with 26 climate fluctuation indices. The researchers used data up to 2018 to build the models, and in 2019–2025 they tested whether the models could predict new outbreaks.

Four indicators proved to be particularly associated with the distribution of outbreaks: the Caribbean Sea surface temperature index, the dipole mode index, the quasi-biennial oscillation, and the Pacific Decadal Oscillation. The Pacific Decadal Oscillation appeared most frequently in the model and, according to the authors' assessment, was its most important macroclimatic factor.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A signal for surveillance

The researchers stress that remote climate indicators are not a direct cause of Ebola. In their view, large-scale fluctuations may alter weather conditions in Africa, including rainfall patterns, and affect ecological conditions under which the likelihood of an outbreak may increase.

The scientists believe that such signals could be useful for epidemiological surveillance six to twelve months before a potential event. At the same time, they note that the method's predictive capabilities are still limited, so without further research it cannot serve as a standalone forecasting system.

Data on the outbreak in the DRC

According to the National Institute of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, cited by the report, more than 8,000 confirmed infections and 3,901 deaths had been recorded as of 26 September in an outbreak that began in May. The University of Málaga team aims to create a system of updated risk forecasts that will take wildlife, deforestation, macroclimatic and local weather conditions into account.

Read us on