Researchers at Hiroshima University in Japan, together with international colleagues, found that excessive activity of the YAP and TAZ proteins may help tumor cells evade immune attack. As News-Medical reports, the activity of these proteins was associated both with genomic instability in cells and increased expression of PD-L2, a protein that suppresses T-cell attack.

How tumors suppress T cells

YAP and TAZ are involved in regulating cell growth. Their activity is restrained, among other things, by the LATS1 and LATS2 regulators in the Hippo signaling pathway. When cells lose LATS1/2, YAP/TAZ activity increases. These proteins had previously been linked to stimulating tumor growth, but their role in evading the immune response had been studied in less detail.

In laboratory experiments on head and neck squamous cell carcinoma cells, the loss of LATS1/2 increased tumor cells’ resistance to attack by genetically engineered T cells capable of recognizing the EGFR protein. Removing PD-L2 made these cells more vulnerable to T-cell attack, indicating this protein’s role in immune evasion.

At the same time, the loss of LATS1/2 was accompanied by greater genomic instability, DNA damage, and an increased number of mutations. According to the authors, these changes could potentially make tumor cells more visible to CD8+ T cells.

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Connection to immunotherapy

The scientists also analyzed data from 1,662 patients with various types of advanced cancer who received immune checkpoint inhibitors. Tumors with alterations in selected Hippo pathway genes — FAT1, NF2, LATS1, LATS2, and YAP1 — were associated with better overall survival after this therapy than tumors without these alterations. They also had more mutations and a higher tumor mutational burden.

The authors stress that the clinical analysis does not prove a causal relationship between YAP/TAZ activation, PD-L2, and better treatment outcomes. The dataset did not simultaneously measure YAP/TAZ activity, PD-L2 levels, and immune-cell infiltration of tumors.

The study was published in the journal Communications Biology. The scientists suggest that Hippo pathway alterations and the associated hyperactivation of YAP/TAZ may in the future become predictive markers for selecting patients for immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The findings still require validation in independent patient groups before clinical use.

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