Scientists at Boston Children’s Hospital have found that the ZFX gene regulates the activity of many autism-related genes and may be one of the factors behind women’s relative protection from severe symptoms of this condition. The results of the study, published in the journal Nature, are reported by News-Medical.

A shared gene response

A team led by Christopher Walsh, head of the Department of Genetics and Genomics, examined a number of autism-related genes in a human cell model. In most cases, disruptions to different genes caused similar changes in gene activity.

The researchers called this transcriptomic convergence. According to their observations, reduced activity of one autism-related gene was accompanied by reduced activity of many other such genes. The authors believe this may explain why rare mutations in different genes can lead to similar manifestations of the condition.

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The role of the X chromosome

The authors also studied a possible link to the so-called female protective effect. According to data cited in the material, autism occurs four to five times more often in men than in women.

Women have two X chromosomes, but in each cell most genes on one of them are switched off. At the same time, more than 60 X-chromosome genes escape this process, including ZFX. As a result, ZFX expression is higher in women because the gene is expressed from both X chromosomes.

The researchers found that ZFX regulates the expression of many autism-related genes. In their view, higher ZFX activity in women could potentially mitigate the effects of mutations in such genes. The authors suggest that this could eventually open opportunities for developing therapies targeting several genetic mechanisms at once, but this approach requires further research.

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