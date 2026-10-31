Scientists from the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf traced the spread of herpes simplex virus type 1, or HSV-1, between cells in human skin organoids. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, showed that different cell types respond differently to infection, News-Medical reports.

Three-dimensional skin model

The researchers used skin organoids with hair follicles. This three-dimensional model reproduces many features of human skin, including epidermal and dermal cells, hair follicles, and neuron-like cells. Unlike flat cell cultures, it made it possible to track the infection across several layers and tissue types at once.

At an early stage of infection, a large amount of the virus was detected in dermal fibroblasts, which are connective tissue cells. In basal keratinocytes of the lower epidermal layer and in several types of hair follicle cells, the viral load was relatively lower, even when infected cells were nearby. HSV-1 reached hair follicles and sensory neurons later, which, according to the authors, may indicate a certain intrinsic resistance of these cells to the virus.

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Signals at the infection boundary

The team combined imaging with spatial transcriptomics, a method that determines gene activity in individual cells while preserving their location in tissue. This made it possible to analyze the area where the virus was just reaching new cells.

At this infection boundary, dermal fibroblasts activated the IER3 gene, which responds to HSV-1. Basal keratinocytes increased the expression of IRF3, a regulator of antiviral defense. The scientists also identified spatially coordinated activation of members of the TNF family of signaling molecules that activate the immune system.

In the future, organoid models that also contain immune cells and blood vessels may help study the control of HSV-1 before it enters nerves, differences in cells’ ability to contain the virus, as well as tissue damage associated with infection and inflammation.

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