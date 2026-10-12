Researchers have developed the EpiScreen artificial intelligence system, which helps distinguish epilepsy from psychogenic nonepileptic seizures using unstructured notes in electronic medical records. The retrospective study included 13,633 patient records from two medical institutions, News-Medical reports.

Analysis of medical records

To train and validate EpiScreen, researchers used 3,451 records from the MIMIC-IV database of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and 10,182 records from the University of Minnesota's clinical data repository. Data labels corresponded to final diagnoses documented by physicians. Patients with both epilepsy and psychogenic nonepileptic seizures were excluded from the analysis.

The system was created using several large language models adapted to work with medical texts. The best EpiScreen variants achieved an area under the ROC curve of up to 0.992 in testing within one institution and up to 0.980 when validated using data from another institution. This metric reflects the model's ability to distinguish between the two conditions at different classification thresholds.

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Assessment involving neurologists

In a retrospective assessment of 300 cases, four medical teams comprising six neurology residents and two attending physicians analyzed patient records. On its own, EpiScreen achieved a classification accuracy of 81.0%. The accuracy of attending physicians without system assistance was 81.7%, while that of resident groups ranged from 76.3% to 79.3%; no statistically significant difference was recorded between these results.

When clinicians were shown the AI prediction and the sentences from the records that most influenced the algorithm's conclusion, the accuracy of resident groups increased to 87.7–89.0%, and that of attending physicians to 89.3%. At the same time, not all diagnoses were confirmed by video electroencephalography, the diagnostic standard for distinguishing these conditions.

The authors view EpiScreen as a clinical decision-support tool before confirmatory examination, rather than a replacement for it. Prospective real-time studies are needed to assess the system's performance in routine medical practice.

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