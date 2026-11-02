Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have developed an experimental compound that inhibits the enzyme TNKS2 approximately 30 times more strongly than the related TNKS1. In early preclinical laboratory experiments, it restrained the growth of cancer cells that had partially or completely lost TNKS1, but did not affect cells with normal TNKS1 levels, News-Medical reports.

A target in WNT signaling

The strategy targets the WNT signaling pathway, whose excessive activity is characteristic of nearly all cases of colorectal cancer, more than half of breast cancer cases, as well as a significant share of tumors of the liver, lungs, prostate, skin, bones, and gynecological organs.

Previously, scientists sought to influence WNT signaling by blocking both related enzymes, TNKS1 and TNKS2, which support this pathway. However, such intervention can also harm healthy cells. Experimental tankyrase inhibitors have already demonstrated side effects that limited dosing in early clinical trials.

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Exploiting TNKS1 loss

The team found that large-scale DNA deletions occur during the development of many tumors, and one common deletion can remove the TNKS1 gene. This is not critical for a cancer cell, since TNKS2 can perform a similar function. At the same time, such loss makes tumor cells dependent on TNKS2.

The researchers first confirmed this dependence using genetic methods, selectively inhibiting TNKS2. They then developed an approach to compound design that takes into account slight structural differences between the enzymes, as their active sites are nearly identical.

In tests in laboratory dishes, the compound restrained the growth of cancer cells with partial or complete TNKS1 loss, but did not affect the growth of cells with normal levels of this enzyme. The study authors plan to develop a next-generation compound with better drug-like properties and, if full preclinical trials are successful, proceed to clinical studies.

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