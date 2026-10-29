Colorectal cancer researcher Kimmie Ng published a study in the journal Nature Medicine presenting a new atlas of colorectal tumors. It contains data on 189 neoplasms in patients aged 20 to 90 and is intended to help scientists study in greater detail the biological differences between cancer in younger and older people.

Data on 189 tumors

As STAT News reports, this is the largest biological database of this type for colorectal cancer. Researchers call it a single-cell tumor atlas. The technology used by Ng and her colleagues should also help better account for variables that complicated previous studies.

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Cancer in younger patients

Early-onset colorectal cancer is generally defined as a disease diagnosed in people under the age of 50. Scientists have long suggested that such tumors may differ biologically from neoplasms in older patients, since younger people are often more difficult to treat.

Such patients are often diagnosed at later stages, and their tumors have more aggressive features. Ng noted that survival among the youngest patients — those under 35 — may be lower than among people aged 40 or 60, despite more intensive treatment and generally better initial health.

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