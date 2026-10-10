A team from the Karolinska Institute and an affiliated hospital in Sweden found that MEHP — a product formed in the body from the common plasticizer DEHP — altered gene expression in cells from samples of human ovarian tissue under laboratory conditions. Such changes may indicate an effect of the substance on normal cell function. The study was published in the journal eBioMedicine, ScienceAlert reports.

DEHP, or di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, is added to materials to make them flexible. It is used, among other things, in PVC pipes, food wrap, shower curtains, medical tubing and eyelash glue. After entering the body, including through food or water, DEHP is enzymatically converted into MEHP. Previous in vitro and animal studies indicated that this metabolite may disrupt the endocrine system and potentially affect fertility.

Experiment with tissue from seven donors

The scientists cultivated samples of ovarian tissue from seven donors in the laboratory. Five provided tissue during ovary-removal surgery as part of gender-affirming care, while samples from two others were taken during biopsies at planned cesarean sections. None of the donors had a history of ovarian disease or smoked at the time of tissue collection, although several had smoked previously.

For six days, the samples were treated either with a solvent without MEHP or with MEHP at concentrations of 20.51 nanomoles per liter and one thousand times higher. The authors described the lower concentration as epidemiologically relevant, meaning it more closely corresponds to a realistic level of exposure.

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Possible sensitivity of glial cells

Using single-cell sequencing, the researchers analyzed in detail the tissue response of one 23-year-old donor. They recorded differences in gene expression between the control group and the MEHP-exposed groups in all seven cell types studied. In most of them, the number of genes with altered expression increased as the dose of the substance rose.

The changes involved pathways associated with maintaining cell structure, adhesion and oxidative phosphorylation — an important part of energy production. MEHP exposure also reduced the ability of cells to interact with one another, with the effect stronger at the higher concentration.

The study's senior author, reproductive biologist Pauliina Damdimopoulou, noted that glial cells — nervous system cells recently found in the ovaries — may have been particularly sensitive to MEHP. The authors stressed that the findings should be replicated in tissue from a much larger number of people. In particular, the five donors who underwent gender-affirming surgery had received androgen therapy for three to eight years, which may affect the condition of the ovaries.

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