Researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles found that temporary activation of the p53 protein during the preparation of engineered T cells can enhance their antitumor activity. In laboratory tests, these cells destroyed melanoma cells more effectively and showed signs of a potentially longer-lasting immune response, News-Medical reports.

How the approach was tested

The study results were published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology. Scientists took human T cells and treated them with navtemadlin, an investigational drug that blocks the MDM2 protein. Under normal conditions, MDM2 restrains p53 levels, so blocking it increases p53 activity.

The T cells were then genetically modified to recognize a protein present on certain melanoma cells. The researchers compared treated and untreated cells in terms of development, energy characteristics, and their ability to destroy tumor cells. The process was monitored for nearly seven days using specialized imaging equipment.

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Fewer signs of exhaustion

T cells prepared with navtemadlin more often became central memory T cells. Such cells have a greater ability to survive and multiply after encountering their target again. They also showed fewer molecular signs of exhaustion, a condition in which immune cells gradually lose their ability to multiply and attack the tumor.

In addition, the treated cells had greater energy reserves and more often produced interferon-gamma and granzyme B, proteins involved in coordinating the immune attack and destroying target cells. About 40 hours after the experiment began, they started destroying cancer cells more effectively than untreated T cells and retained this advantage until the end of the observation period.

Dose matters

The researchers noted that the effect depended on the drug concentration. Lower concentrations of navtemadlin promoted the formation of memory T cells without a significant reduction in the number of viable cells, whereas more cells died at higher concentrations. The study authors suggest that adding such a drug during the manufacturing stage of cell therapies could potentially improve existing CAR-T and TCR therapies without additional genetic modifications.

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