Researchers have identified a population of inflammatory macrophages that sustains inflammation in the synovial lining of joints and contributes to the development of osteoarthritis. As News-Medical reports, targeting these immune cells in experiments on mice reduced inflammation and slowed disease progression.

Cells at the cartilage boundary

A team led by Rui Peng analyzed immune cells in the synovial tissues of mice and samples from patients with osteoarthritis using single-cell RNA sequencing. The scientists identified an inflammatory group of macrophages expressing the CD74 protein. These cells increased in number and accumulated at the boundary between synovial tissue and cartilage.

Further experiments showed an interaction between CD74 and the ENO2 enzyme. According to the authors, this interaction shifted macrophages into a state of active inflammation and metabolic hyperactivity. Inflammation of the synovial lining is associated with the progression of osteoarthritis because it contributes to cartilage damage and disruption of normal bone structure.

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RNA nanoparticles

The researchers also developed RNA-loaded lipid nanoparticles to suppress CD74. They targeted macrophages carrying CD74 and reduced their inflammatory activity under laboratory conditions. In mice, this approach weakened inflammation of the synovial lining and slowed disease progression.

The work was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine. The authors noted that the targeted nanotherapeutic platform may be useful for further research into other chronic meta-inflammatory disorders associated with macrophage metabolic reprogramming.

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