An international group of researchers analyzed genetic changes in IDH-mutant gliomas after recurrence and found that two types of these tumors develop according to different scenarios. In a study published in the journal Nature, the scientists compared tumor samples before and after recurrence in 183 patients.

Data from more than 500 surgeries

The study was conducted using data from the international Glioma Longitudinal Analysis (GLASS) consortium. Scientists from The Jackson Laboratory, Yale University and other institutions analyzed materials collected during more than 500 surgeries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

IDH-mutant gliomas are defined by mutations in the isocitrate dehydrogenase gene. They predominantly affect people aged 30 to 40, almost always recur and may eventually stop responding to therapy. As News-Medical reports, researchers were able to directly trace how the tumors changed after treatment and recurrence.

Different scenarios for two tumor types

Oligodendrogliomas were more likely to acquire new mutations in genes that promote tumor growth during recurrence. At the same time, astrocytomas were more prone to large-scale chromosomal changes: they lost or gained large segments of DNA as the disease progressed.

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Samples of recurrent tumors also revealed characteristic genetic signatures associated with the use of the chemotherapy drug temozolomide. The authors noted that standard treatment may affect the genetic changes that tumors acquire during recurrence.

Some of the identified changes were associated with worse outcomes. For astrocytomas, large-scale chromosomal abnormalities, including duplication of entire chromosome sets, as well as cases of chromosome fragmentation and reassembly, were associated with shorter survival after recurrence. In oligodendrogliomas, certain new changes involving uncontrolled cell growth were linked to worse outcomes.

The study focused on changes after radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The authors believe that the collected data may help more accurately select treatment approaches for different types of gliomas, taking into account their genetic evolution.

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