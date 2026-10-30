Researchers at the University of Chicago in the United States have identified differences in the internal structure of the talus in people who usually wear shoes and those who habitually walk barefoot. The conclusions were drawn after analyzing samples using high-resolution micro-computed tomography, News-Medical reports.

56 skeletons compared

A team led by Hannah Farrell studied the tali of 40 people from a modern post-industrial society who regularly wore shoes. They were compared with samples from 16 Indigenous people who habitually walked barefoot: 13 individuals from the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, two from southern Africa, and one from Central Africa. The samples were provided by the Natural History Museum in London.

In people who wore shoes, researchers found more trabecular, or spongy, bone tissue in the rear part of the talus. The authors suggest this may reflect greater loading on this area, including because of the elevated position of the heel in footwear. This group also had more trabecular tissue on the inner side of the bone, closer to the big toe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bone responds to loading

In people who walked barefoot, more trabecular tissue was recorded in the front part of the talus. According to the researchers, this may be linked to loading during forward flexion of the foot, as well as activities such as squatting or climbing.

Trabecular bone forms a light mesh-like structure inside bones that provides support and cushioning. It can remodel throughout life in response to physical activity — walking, running, jumping, or climbing.

The scientists believe the results will help interpret the bone structure of fossil human ancestors more accurately and draw conclusions about their gait and other types of motor activity. The study, “The impact of footwear on human talar trabecular architecture,” was published on September 28, 2026, in the Journal of Anatomy.

Read us on