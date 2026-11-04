Researchers from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, the German Cancer Research Center, and the UK’s Wellcome Sanger Institute have found that glioblastoma cells transition between different states not randomly, but along predictable trajectories. They also found that individual cell states occupy specific spatial niches within the tumor, News-Medical reports.

Glioblastoma is the most common and deadliest type of malignant brain tumor in adults. Its cells differ substantially from one another and can change their state: some resemble neural or stem cells, while others shift into an aggressive, damage-response-like state. This plasticity helps the tumor evade therapies that may act only on certain cell states.

Tumor cell atlas

Omer Bayraktar’s team analyzed DNA, epigenetic marks, and RNA in tumors from 12 patients. Based on these data, the scientists created a molecular atlas of glioblastoma, described in the article as the largest to date. Combining single-cell data with spatial transcriptomics made it possible to trace the locations of cells in different states within the tumor.

The findings were also tested in organoids created from patients’ tumor cells and grown in the laboratory on a three-dimensional scaffold. These models revealed trajectories of cell-state changes similar to those identified in the atlas.

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Artificial intelligence for identifying regulators

The researchers analyzed gene-regulation signatures in more than one million glioblastoma cells obtained from patients. They identified a structured and hierarchical program that controls cell plasticity, as well as regulators that keep cells in states with a low ability to transition.

Oliver Stegle’s team developed the deep-learning method scDORI, which can identify gene-regulation networks at single-cell resolution. The method compares changes in regulators and target genes across more than one million cells and determines which regulators direct a cell toward a specific state.

In experiments on patients’ tumor cells, increasing expression of the regulator MYT1L reduced cell plasticity and tumor malignancy. After modified tumors were transplanted into mice, their survival was better than that of the control group. The study results were published in the journal Nature; the authors note that clinical application of the approach may take time.

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