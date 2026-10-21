Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have identified a molecular pathway that contributes to the death of insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells. Experiments in preclinical models and human pancreatic islet cells showed that blocking specific proteins in this pathway helped protect beta cells from excessive cellular stress, News-Medical reports.

Cellular stress response

The scientists studied the role of the unfolded protein response, or UPR. This is a cellular system that helps cope with situations in which proteins accumulate faster than they can be properly processed. It temporarily adjusts protein production and activates molecular chaperones that promote proper protein folding.

The team, together with researcher Amy Lee of the University of Southern California, created mice whose beta cells lacked the GRP78 protein. Under normal conditions, it restrains the activity of UPR pathways. In the absence of GRP78, the cellular stress response became excessively intensified, and beta cells began to die. Beta-cell loss was already recorded in the mice at two weeks of age, and they developed diabetes four weeks after birth.

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The role of JNK and p53

The researchers analyzed changes in genes and proteins in the absence of GRP78 and found substantial activation of three proteins: IRE1α, JNK and p53. According to their conclusions, an excessive stress response triggers a signaling cascade: IRE1α activates JNK, and JNK is associated with the activation of p53, which contributes to beta-cell death.

Treatment of mice lacking GRP78 with a JNK inhibitor significantly reduced beta-cell death. The same protective effect was recorded in another diabetes model, in which a mutation in the insulin gene led to the accumulation of misfolded insulin and cellular stress. In donor human pancreatic islet cells with reduced GRP78 levels, inhibition of JNK or p53 also helped prevent beta-cell death.

Need for further research

The authors noted that a suitable JNK inhibitor must be found for clinical use. The substance used in the experiments acts on several forms of JNK and may impair kidney function. The laboratory plans to further examine whether JNK inhibition protects beta cells in other diabetes models, including type 2 diabetes associated with a high-fat diet, and to study combinations of JNK and p53 inhibitors.

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