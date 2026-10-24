Researchers at Yale School of Medicine have found that the amino acid taurine is involved in how the innate immune system recognizes danger signals and triggers inflammation. The results of the study, published on October 23 in the journal Cell, indicate that restoring taurine levels in macrophages may suppress one of the mechanisms of chronic inflammation associated with aging, News-Medical reports.

Taurine and danger signals

Persistent low-grade inflammation is a hallmark of aging. It is associated with ongoing activation of the innate immune system, functional decline, and chronic diseases in old age. One mechanism behind this process is the NLRP3 inflammasome, a molecular complex that assembles in macrophages after danger signals emerge and causes an inflammatory response.

In experiments with cultured macrophages, scientists used various danger signals, including bacterial toxins. During the formation of NLRP3 complexes, cells released up to 80% of their taurine. When researchers returned the lost taurine to the cells, this suppressed subsequent inflammatory responses associated with inflammasome formation.

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Observations across different age groups

The team also compared blood serum from people aged 20 to 40 and 60 to 99. Contrary to expectations, taurine levels increased with age. The authors suggested that this may be an unsuccessful attempt by the body to reduce inflammation.

Adding taurine to macrophages suppressed NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Conversely, reducing taurine levels in macrophages accelerated NLRP3-dependent inflammation, even in young mice. The researchers continue to study what happens to taurine after it leaves macrophages and whether these findings may be useful for older people.

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