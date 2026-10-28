Nearly 150 researchers from more than 30 countries have called for climate change to be declared a global public health emergency. The call comes amid rising deaths from heat, droughts and food insecurity worldwide, Deutsche Welle reports.

Deaths from heat and drought

According to the annual Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change report, climate change caused more than half a million heat-related deaths in 2023 and nearly 3 million since 2016. In 2016–2023, climate change accounted for 68% of heat-related deaths, compared with 55% in the previous decade.

Satellite data indicate that since 2003, 43% of the planet’s land area has been gradually drying out, while 37% has become wetter. Such changes threaten harvests, food supplies, access to safe drinking water and sanitation. Heat and droughts in 2024 additionally pushed nearly 128 million people into food insecurity compared with the 1981–2010 average.

The report also notes that heat cost the world an estimated $1.07 trillion in lost potential income last year. In 2025, 573 billion potential working hours were lost due to extreme heat, with agricultural workers affected the most. Vulnerable economies in Africa and Southeast Asia lost up to 5% of GDP, while the figure was 0.5% in more developed economies.

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A new response mechanism

The authors of the initiative propose creating a new WHO instrument that would help states exchange information, coordinate actions, monitor threats and allocate funding. The mechanism is to be created by the UN and member states.

According to the researchers, the current public health emergency mechanism, which was used during the COVID-19 pandemic and mpox outbreaks, is mainly designed for short-term crises. Climate change, however, requires a long-term coordinated response across different sectors.

Currently, 56 countries have national plans to adapt healthcare systems to heatwaves and disease outbreaks, compared with 14 countries in 2015. However, fossil fuels still provide more than 80% of the world’s energy supply, and energy-related emissions reached a record level in 2024.

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