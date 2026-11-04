Researchers at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope, used the AlphaFold3 artificial intelligence platform to predict whether a T-cell receptor recognizes a specific antigen based on genetic sequence alone. As reported by News-Medical, the findings were published in the journal Science Advances.

Three molecules of immune recognition

The study focused on a complex of three components: a major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecule, a peptide and a T-cell receptor, or TCR. MHC binds a fragment of a virus, bacterium or tumor cell and presents it to a T cell. If the TCR interacts appropriately with the MHC-peptide complex, the T cell can recognize the threat and initiate an immune response.

The unique structure of T-cell receptors enables the immune system to distinguish billions of potential antigens. At the same time, for many receptors and antigens, researchers have only genetic sequences available rather than experimentally determined three-dimensional structures. Therefore, predicting TCR specificity for an arbitrary antigen has remained a difficult task.

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Testing on tuberculosis complexes

The team first tested AlphaFold3 on MHC:peptide:TCR complexes whose structures had already been experimentally determined. The researchers then analyzed a broader group of immune complexes to identify structural features associated with T-cell recognition or non-recognition of antigens.

Separately, the model was tested on genetic sequences of previously uncharacterized immune complexes, including eight pairs of class II MHC molecules and antigens from the bacterium that causes tuberculosis. According to the researchers, AlphaFold3 was able to model these complexes with sufficient accuracy to predict antigen recognition by T-cell receptors.

The authors note that, with further validation, the approach could accelerate the search for immune targets for infectious disease research, cancer immunotherapy and vaccine development. In parallel, TGen groups are working on predicting the strength of peptide binding to class II MHC molecules by combining AlphaFold3 structural modeling with graph neural networks.

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