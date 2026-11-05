An international study involving 1,015 adults from 12 countries found a link between a more industrialized lifestyle, lower diversity of gut bacteria, and higher indicators of intestinal stress and mucosal immune activity. News-Medical reports on the findings of the work published in the journal Cell.

Scientists analyzed data from residents of 35 settlements, ranging from sparsely populated rural communities to densely populated cities. Participants reported having no chronic illnesses or infections. The researchers studied gut microbiome composition, diet, lifestyle, genetic data, and physiological indicators.

Less diversity and resilience

A higher level of industrialization was associated with reduced bacterial diversity in the gut across different countries. The microbial communities of participants from more industrialized environments were also more similar to one another. Computer modeling indicated lower resilience of these microbial networks to simulated disruptions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lifestyle and diet generally explained a larger share of differences in gut bacterial composition than human genetics. At the same time, the authors noted that the effects of these factors partly overlap, making it impossible to fully separate them. Functional redundancy also decreased in the microbiomes of industrialized groups — the ability of different bacterial species to perform the same metabolic tasks, including breaking down complex carbohydrates.

Markers of immune response

The average level of secretory immunoglobulin A in stool samples from participants in industrialized groups was more than twice as high as in less industrialized groups. The level of chromogranin A, a marker of neuroendocrine intestinal stress, exceeded that of the other group by more than eight times. At the same time, the intestinal inflammation marker calprotectin did not show a consistent association with industrialization across the entire sample.

The researchers separately tested a gut microbiota health index developed using data from industrialized populations. In six countries with less industrialized communities, its median value was zero because the markers used for the index were often rare or absent. These results do not indicate the presence of diseases in the participants, but point to the limited applicability of such an index across different populations.

Read us on