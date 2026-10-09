Worldwide, approximately 2.3 million new cancer cases in 2024, or 12% of all new cancer cases, were linked to infections. These conclusions were reached by the authors of a study published in The Lancet Oncology, News-Medical reports.

Researchers linked the largest number of cases to the bacterium Helicobacter pylori — about 760,000 — as well as to human papillomavirus — about 750,000. Each of these factors accounted for approximately 4% of all new cancer cases worldwide. H. pylori was primarily linked to non-cardia gastric cancer — an estimated 700,000 cases. HPV was most often linked to cervical cancer — about 600,000 cases.

Other infectious factors

Hepatitis B virus was linked to approximately 360,000 cancer cases, Epstein—Barr virus to 260,000, and hepatitis C virus to 160,000. Hepatocellular carcinoma accounted for the largest share of cases linked to hepatitis B and C viruses. For Epstein—Barr virus, nasopharyngeal cancer was the main associated type of cancer.

The authors used data from the Global Cancer Observatory Cancer Today database and estimated cancer incidence associated with 12 infectious agents classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as Group 1 carcinogens. The calculations were stratified by age, sex and country, and were also aggregated by income levels and UN geographical subregions.

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Regional differences and limitations

According to the researchers' estimate, East Asia bore the largest burden of infection-related cancer, accounting for 42% of the global total. The age-standardized incidence rate in the region was 31.9 cases per 100,000 person-years. Sub-Saharan Africa, South-Eastern Asia, Central and Eastern Europe also had rates higher than the global average.

Low- and middle-income countries accounted for 77% of all infection-related cancer cases. The researchers noted that vaccination against hepatitis B and HPV, testing and treatment for H. pylori, HIV, hepatitis B and C, as well as screening for HPV-related precancerous lesions, could help reduce this burden.

At the same time, the estimates depend on cancer registry coverage and modelling. The authors pointed to a lack of high-quality registry data in some regions, particularly in Africa, and did not calculate uncertainty intervals because of different data sources and methodologies.

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