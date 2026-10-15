A study involving more than 2.3 million children in California found a statistical association between elevated lithium concentrations in county water sources and higher odds of a Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) diagnosis. As News-Medical reports, the work was published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Results of the analysis in California

Scientists analyzed data from patients under the age of 18 whose first record of a visit to a hospital, emergency department, or ambulatory surgery center was entered into a California database in 2016–2020. The average age of patients at the time of such a visit was 8.2 years. In total, 686 WPW diagnoses were recorded, or 0.03% of all participants.

Average lithium concentrations in county water sources ranged from 1.49 to 213 parts per billion, with a median of 12.5 parts per billion. Among children from counties where lithium levels were at or above the 75th percentile — 32.6 parts per billion — the adjusted odds of a WPW diagnosis were 60% higher. At concentrations from 10 parts per billion, adjusted odds were 33% higher. This level is a screening benchmark associated with health impact assessment, but not a mandatory drinking-water standard.

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Additional checks

WPW is associated with an additional electrical pathway between the upper and lower chambers of the heart. This congenital feature may be associated with supraventricular tachycardia. The researchers also analyzed supraventricular tachycardia, fainting, and palpitations: in counties with higher lithium levels, the odds of such diagnoses were greater. At the same time, the authors noted that these manifestations are not specific to additional electrical pathways in the heart.

For external validation, the authors used data from more than 1.9 million patients in New York State from 2010–2012. There, residence in areas with lithium concentrations above 10 parts per billion was associated with a 22% increase in the adjusted odds of a WPW diagnosis. At the same time, the association at the threshold of 32.6 parts per billion was not statistically significant.

The authors emphasize that the study is observational and does not prove a causal relationship. They did not measure individual lithium intake or exposure of mothers during pregnancy, and the results could also have been influenced by other environmental factors.

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