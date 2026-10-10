The availability of cardiac rehabilitation programs worldwide has not increased over the past decade, despite a growing number of people with cardiovascular diseases. This is stated in a study by researchers at York University, News-Medical reports.

The authors note that the number of hybrid and alternative cardiac rehabilitation programs, which are less expensive to organize, has even declined since the pandemic. Such programs combine sessions in a clinic and at home and may include physical exercise, education on healthy lifestyles, and counseling on coping with stress.

Nearly 7,000 programs in 90 countries

Researchers identified about 7,000 cardiac rehabilitation programs in 90 countries. At the same time, only 286 of 1,233 hybrid or alternative-format programs in 40 countries reported that their delivery is reimbursed by the state or insurance companies.

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Overall, hybrid and alternative formats accounted for approximately one-third of all programs, while only about a quarter of them received reimbursement. Cardiac rehabilitation often begins while a patient is in hospital, continues on an outpatient basis, and may transition into a long-term community-based secondary prevention program.

Barriers for patients

Researchers named a lack of funding and staff among the main obstacles, meaning that costs often fall on patients. Additional barriers include the remoteness of rehabilitation centers, transport accessibility in rural areas, and the need to combine treatment with work and family responsibilities.

In Canada, 72,849 cases of ischemic heart disease and 380 rehabilitation programs were recorded in 2023; in the United States, there were 1,144,557 cases and 2,687 programs. In Afghanistan, no programs were identified for 34,207 cases, nor were any found in Ethiopia, where 28,903 cases were recorded. The results were published in the journal PLOS One.

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