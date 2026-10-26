In the United Kingdom, patients with colorectal cancer liver metastases who received high doses of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) before and after surgery had higher overall survival than the placebo group in the phase 3 EMT2 trial. The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology’s ESMO 2026 congress, News-Medical reports.

Study results

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial included 418 patients scheduled for liver resection with curative intent. They were recruited at 13 UK hepatobiliary surgery centers. Participants received either 4 g of EPA per day in the form of the high-purity prescription drug icosapent ethyl or a mineral oil-based placebo.

Treatment began at least one day before surgery and was planned to continue for two to four years, including after disease progression. Other types of anticancer treatment were generally comparable in both groups: 20% of patients in each group received adjuvant chemotherapy.

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Estimated five-year overall survival was 62.0% in the EPA group and 45.1% in the placebo group. The risk of death was 32% lower in the EPA group: the hazard ratio was 0.68, the 95% confidence interval was 0.48–0.96, and p=0.03. Median overall survival had not been reached in the EPA group at the time of analysis, while it was 59 months in the placebo group.

Progression-free survival

At the same time, median progression-free survival was similar: 13.5 months in the EPA group versus 12.9 months in the placebo group. The hazard ratio was 0.89, and the difference was not statistically significant. The researchers also reported that EPA was well tolerated: compared with placebo, there was no excess of adverse events, bleeding, or atrial fibrillation, nor was there a negative effect on quality of life.

Professor Mark Hull of the Leeds Institute of Medical Research at the University of Leeds suggested that the possible effect may be related to EPA’s influence on the body’s response to cancer, including cachexia. Independent expert Dr. Chiara Cremolini of the University of Pisa, who was not involved in the study, stressed that the discrepancy between overall survival and progression-free survival outcomes requires cautious interpretation. According to her, confirmatory results will likely be needed before this approach is introduced into routine practice.

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