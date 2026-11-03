A study of Medicare’s new ExRad quality measure has found substantial differences in radiation doses used by different medical facilities for the same computed tomography examinations. As News-Medical reports, nearly one in three scans analyzed in the study exceeded the established dose threshold for the relevant type of examination.

Data from 254 medical facilities

The study, “Early Implementation Performance of the CMS Electronic Clinical Quality Measure for Excessive Radiation Dose or Inadequate Image Quality in Diagnostic Computed Tomography: An Evaluation of 254 Facilities,” was published by the Journal of the American College of Radiology on November 3. It covered 254 hospitals and diagnostic imaging practices, as well as 783,634 CT scans of adult patients performed over 16 months.

The ExRad measure assesses whether more radiation was used during a CT scan than necessary given the patient’s indication, or whether the images were too noisy for interpretation. According to the analysis, 30.7% of scans exceeded the dose threshold for their examination type. At the same time, only 0.06% of examinations failed to meet image-quality requirements.

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Differences between CT types

The share of scans exceeding the dose threshold at individual facilities ranged from less than 1% to more than 90%. Most institutions performed well for some types of CT scans but considerably worse for others: the typical gap between the best and worst examination categories within a single facility was 74 percentage points.

Three common types of examinations—standard CT of the abdomen and pelvis, chest, and head—accounted for 72% of all scans that exceeded the thresholds. Study author Rebecca Smith-Bindman, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, noted that dose variation can be changed, and that some facilities already achieve rates close to zero in categories where the share exceeds 90% at others.

According to her, modern equipment already makes it possible to reduce doses, while measurement and feedback on specific protocols are key. CT is an important diagnostic method; however, examinations with doses above the recommended threshold may be associated with a small lifetime risk of radiation-induced cancer.

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