A study of early embryonic development in laboratory mice has identified two separate populations of cells that form different parts of the nervous system, including the brain. This challenges the idea that the brain develops from a single cellular source, Live Science reports.

Two developmental pathways

The authors of the study, published in September in the journal Nature Neuroscience, examined gastrulation — an early stage of embryo development when cells organize into the structures of future organs. The researchers identified two groups of immature cells that subsequently form nervous system tissues.

One population expressed the Otx2 gene, associated with the early development of the forebrain and part of the midbrain. The second expressed the Gbx2 gene, which is involved in the development of the hindbrain and the rest of the midbrain. According to the researchers, these populations remained separate during the formation of neural tissue rather than overlapping.

The team also analyzed chromatin — the structure that packages DNA in the cell nucleus and regulates gene accessibility. The two cell groups showed different chromatin configurations, which, in the authors' view, further supports the conclusion that they follow separate developmental trajectories.

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Neurons for disease research

Using the data obtained, the scientists directed human stem cells to form functional hindbrain motor neurons. These cells produced proteins characteristic of regions that control facial muscles and muscles involved in swallowing.

The authors believe that the findings may explain previous difficulties in growing hindbrain neurons in the laboratory. Such cells could help study diseases in which motor neurons gradually deteriorate, including spinal muscular atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Evolutionary context

The researchers also analyzed previously published data on macaques, zebrafish and chickens and identified two cell populations in them expressing the same key genes. Similar cell groups were also found in acorn worms — marine invertebrates whose evolutionary lineage separated from vertebrates about 550 million years ago. The authors suggest that this may indicate an ancient modular organization of the vertebrate brain.

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