In Australia, researchers found no measurable change in loneliness levels after people retired. As News-Medical reports, scientists led by Monash University tracked data from 7,434 Australians aged 55 to 75 over nearly two decades.

Observations before and after retirement

The study used data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey. Participants were assessed for three years before retirement and for three years afterward. Lead author Johannes Kunz of Monash University’s Centre for Health Economics said the analysis did not support the assumption of isolation after leaving work due to the loss of colleagues, a familiar routine, or professional identity.

The results were similar among people with different incomes, levels of well-being, and professional experience. According to Kunz, retirement was not associated with a higher likelihood of loneliness among people without a partner, participants in poorer health, those with lower incomes, or those leaving manual occupations. Similar results were obtained regardless of whether participants had grandchildren, volunteered, or belonged to clubs.

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Loneliness in older age

At the same time, 17.5% of respondents reported high levels of loneliness, stating that they often felt very lonely. The researchers emphasized that this problem requires attention regardless of the transition to retirement.

The authors concluded that loneliness tends to gradually increase from the second half of people’s 60s. Therefore, in their view, programs supporting social connections should target later age more broadly, rather than only the point at which employment ends. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

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