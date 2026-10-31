Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine found no significant association between the dosage of medications for opioid use disorder during pregnancy and the severity of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome in infants. As reported by News-Medical, the findings do not support reducing the dose of methadone or buprenorphine as a way to prevent severe withdrawal syndrome in newborns.

Data from 92 pregnancies

The study analyzed data from 92 pregnancies. Participants received methadone or buprenorphine for at least 30 days before delivery; these medications are used to treat opioid use disorder. After the children were born, researchers measured concentrations of these drugs and their metabolites in umbilical cord tissue.

Umbilical cord tissue makes it possible to assess fetal exposure to medications during the final trimester of pregnancy. The authors found no statistically significant difference in medication concentrations in the umbilical cords of newborns with severe withdrawal syndrome and children with less severe symptoms.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

About 44% of children had severe symptoms

Severe withdrawal syndrome, which may be accompanied by seizures, vomiting, fever, or hypothermia, was recorded in about 44% of the newborns included in the study. Such cases were more common among children exposed to methadone than to buprenorphine. At the same time, the researchers found no association between the medication dose received by the mother and the severity of symptoms in the child.

The researchers note that neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome is a complex condition. Its severity may be influenced by pharmacological differences between medications, processes in the placenta, fetal development, and the individual response of the newborn. According to the authors, medication doses should be selected for effective treatment of the mother rather than reduced to prevent withdrawal syndrome in the child.

The research letter was published on October 29 in JAMA Network Open. The authors noted the study's limitations, including its small sample size and the limited racial and ethnic diversity of its participants.

Read us on