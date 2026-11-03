Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University in the United States have found an association between taking vitamin C supplements during pregnancy and less pronounced negative emotions in infants at around six months of age. The results of the prospective cohort study, published in the journal Developmental Psychology, were reported by News-Medical.

Data from more than 300 participants

Researchers analyzed data from more than 300 pregnant women. Their mental state was assessed using standardized scales for depression, anxiety, and stress. Dietitians also spoke with the participants repeatedly to collect data on nutrition and total vitamin C intake from food and supplements.

When the children were about six months old, caregivers completed questionnaires about behavioral characteristics and temperament in the home environment. According to the analysis, higher stress levels during pregnancy were associated with lower vitamin C intake. In these cases, infants were more often found to display negative emotions, including fussiness and distress.

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Supplements require further study

In the statistical analysis, taking vitamin C supplements during pregnancy was a significant mediator of the relationship between prenatal distress and infants' negative emotions. The study's senior author, OHSU professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience Elinor Sullivan, noted that nutrition may be a factor that can be modified with appropriate resources and support.

The study's lead author, OHSU assistant professor of psychiatry Elizabeth Wood, said that pregnancy increases the need for vitamin C and that about 25% of pregnant women in the United States consume less than they need. The team plans to continue following the children to assess the possible long-term effects of nutritional interventions during pregnancy.

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