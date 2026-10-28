A new study in the United States estimated that about 75% of former National Football League (NFL) players who died between 2008 and 2023 had signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). This is a degenerative brain disease associated with changes in brain tissue and the accumulation of tau protein.

Analysis of data from 2,362 players

As The Guardian reports, the study was published in JAMA Network Open. A Boston-based team of researchers analyzed records of 2,362 deceased former NFL players, who spent an average of five years in the league.

Brain samples from nearly 400 players were submitted for examination, and signs of CTE were found in 93.5% of these samples. The authors noted that the work was the first attempt to estimate the prevalence of the disease among all former NFL players who died during a specified period, rather than only among those whose brains were donated for scientific analysis.

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Link to dementia

According to the researchers’ estimate, about 27% of former players in the sample had dementia. At the same time, the presence of brain changes characteristic of CTE does not necessarily mean that a person will have dementia or noticeable cognitive decline during their lifetime. Some people may not develop symptoms.

CTE can affect areas of the brain responsible for emotional control and behavior. Potential manifestations of the disease include depression, memory problems, abrupt mood changes, and other behavioral difficulties. The study’s senior author, Yorgos Tripodis, said the findings may cause concern among living players and their families, while researchers hope for the development of methods to diagnose CTE during a person’s lifetime and effective treatments.

According to the study’s authors, less than 1% of brain samples from brain banks that collect samples from the general population contain signs of CTE, which is significantly lower than the estimated rate among deceased former NFL players.

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