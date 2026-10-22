Scientists investigated how the brain processes emotional signals from facial expressions and voices. The work, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, was conducted by Olivier Collignon of the Catholic University of Louvain, Stefania Mattioni, who now works at Ghent University, and their colleagues, News-Medical reports.

Emotions beyond a single sense

When participants perceived faces or voices separately, emotional expressions triggered activity in a broad range of brain regions associated with processing faces and voices. At the same time, these areas were not limited solely to their “own” type of information: several face-selective regions contained information about emotions heard in voices. Conversely, voice-related regions contained information about emotions seen on faces.

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Similar encoding of signals

In some brain regions, the same emotion was represented in a similar way regardless of whether a person saw it on a face or heard it in a voice. When participants perceived faces and voices simultaneously, their combination altered the processing and evaluation of emotions compared with perceiving these signals separately.

A direction for further research

The authors believe that the brain systems for processing faces and voices interact and, in certain areas, represent emotional content similarly. This may help people understand an interlocutor’s emotional state more quickly by combining facial expressions with tone of voice. The findings may also provide a basis for future research into mechanisms that may be impaired in people who find it difficult to integrate social signals.

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