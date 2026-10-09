A study has shown that cancer in two identical twin girls did not arise independently: the tumor began in one child and was transmitted to the other before birth. ScienceAlert reports on the findings of the work published in Nature Communications.

At the 33rd week of pregnancy, a fetal MRI detected a mass on the face of one of the sisters. A week later, the girls were delivered prematurely, and tumors were found in both children. The tumors were classified as undifferentiated sarcomas. All examined tumor samples had the same fusion of the MN1 and ZNF341 genes.

Genetic traces of cells

Scientists sequenced 10 tumor samples, 12 samples of the twins' normal tissues, 11 placenta samples, and another 12 samples of placental tissues enriched with cells involved in placenta formation. Although identical twins originate from a single fertilized egg, DNA changes arise in their cells during development. Such changes help trace the origin of cells and distinguish one sister's cell line from the other's.

The analysis showed that the cancer originated in twin A, who had a tumor on her face. Cancer cells spread through her body and later reached twin B. Genetic markers belonging to the first sister's cells were found in the second sister's tumors.

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Probable route of transmission

The researchers believe that the cells most likely spread through the shared placenta. At the same time, genetic analysis does not directly show either cell movement or the exact route. According to an estimate based on the assumption of a constant rate of mutation accumulation, the tumor could have arisen at the end of the first trimester, while cell transmission could have occurred at the end of the second trimester.

A spleen sample from twin A also showed signs of normal cells moving in the opposite direction: about 75% of the examined cells may have originated from her sister. This is consistent with the mixing of blood cells between the twins. Both girls, Amelia and Amaya, died shortly after birth; the family consented to a postmortem study.

The authors note that this is a single case. It does not determine how often such transmissions occur and does not mean that cancer in one twin is necessarily transmitted to the other. The researchers consider it a rare event.

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