In Switzerland, researchers at the University of Basel found that the oxidative potential of particles from the exhaust of a small aircraft jet engine increased significantly during atmospheric ageing. This indicator characterizes the ability of particles to cause oxidative stress, which is associated with inflammation and risks to the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, News-Medical reports.

Simulation of atmospheric processes

The team led by Professor Markus Kalberer studied how the oxidative potential of fine particles from aircraft engine and marine diesel engine emissions changes over time. Using a photochemical reactor, the scientists simulated the processes that such particles undergo in the atmosphere over a period of one to 12 days.

To compare fresh emissions and particles after atmospheric ageing, they used the Online Oxidative Potential Ascorbic Acid Instrument, developed at the University of Basel. It was used to assess the oxidative properties of the emissions.

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Difference between the two types of emissions

According to the experiment’s results, the health-related properties of marine engine emissions remained mostly stable over time. By contrast, the oxidative potential of particles from aircraft emissions increased substantially.

The researchers attributed this to changes in the chemical composition of the particles during prolonged reactions with air components under the influence of sunlight. The authors emphasized that not only fresh exhaust emissions should be assessed, since atmospheric processes can alter their oxidative properties and potential health effects. The study was published in the journal Environmental Science: Atmospheres.

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