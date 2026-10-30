Researchers at Cleveland Clinic, in a study published in the journal Cancer Cell, reported that platelets are more active in people with glioblastoma. According to News-Medical, overactive platelets — cells involved in blood clotting — may slow down T cells that are capable of destroying cancer cells. The authors believe this may contribute to tumor growth and disease progression.

The role of the PAR4 receptor

The team from Justin Lathia's laboratory studied, among other things, sex differences in glioblastoma. The work was led by postdoctoral researcher Anthony Sloan. The scientists focused on the tumor microenvironment, which includes platelets and other cells.

The researchers linked platelet hyperactivity to the PAR4 receptor. When PAR4 was active, platelets suppressed a certain type of T cells that normally attack cancer cells. In preclinical models, blocking this receptor lifted this suppression, but this effect was observed only in females.

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A possible link to hormones

According to Sloan, increased platelet reactivity was recorded in both male and female preclinical models, but improved survival after targeting platelet activation was found only in females. The researchers suggest that this may be linked to hormones, including estrogen.

The authors believe that PAR4 may be important for understanding glioblastoma biology and blood-clotting mechanisms. People with glioblastoma, as well as lung, kidney, and gastrointestinal cancers, have an increased risk of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. Cleveland Clinic noted that such thrombotic events are the second leading cause of death among cancer patients.

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