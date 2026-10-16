Researchers analyzed data from 101,243 adult patients who underwent PET-CT scans and found an association between detected brown adipose tissue and a lower prevalence of a number of cardiometabolic and psychiatric conditions. In particular, people with this tissue had 58% lower odds of type 2 diabetes and 47% lower odds of chronic ischemic heart disease.

News-Medical reports on the findings of the study, published in the journal Nature. Unlike white adipose tissue, brown adipose tissue produces heat and expends energy through thermogenesis.

Scan data and health indicators

The analysis included data from patients who underwent PET-CT with 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose from June 2009 to July 2024. To compare people with detected brown adipose tissue and those without it, the authors used matching by age, sex, body mass index, and outdoor air temperature.

Patients with brown adipose tissue also had lower levels of glucose, glycated hemoglobin, triglycerides, inflammatory markers, and liver enzymes. Its presence was associated with lower odds of depressive episodes and anxiety disorders. Echocardiography showed lower parameters associated with pathological left ventricular remodeling.

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Tissue activity and losartan

An artificial intelligence-based image analysis system made it possible to semi-automatically assess the metabolic activity of brown adipose tissue in 8,709 patients. The strongest association with favorable cardiometabolic indicators was found for tissue activity in axillary depots; it was also associated with less visceral fat.

Separately, the researchers analyzed outpatient-prescribed medications and found a positive association between the presence of brown adipose tissue and angiotensin receptor blockers. Losartan, a drug for treating high blood pressure, was selected for further experiments. In cultures of fat cells, it increased UCP1 protein levels and oxygen consumption, while in mice it increased energy expenditure at room temperature and during cold exposure, without causing a measurable reduction in weight.

The authors emphasize that the retrospective nature of the work does not allow establishing whether brown adipose tissue itself prevents disease. The study was also conducted using data from patients at a cancer center, and losartan's effect on human brown adipose tissue has not yet been tested in clinical trials.

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