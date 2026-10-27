In the United States, researchers led by Rutgers University found an association between exposure to fine particulate matter from wildfire smoke during pregnancy and a higher likelihood of a subsequent diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder in children. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Data from nearly 900,000 pairs

The scientists analyzed medical insurance records of 893,212 mother-child pairs enrolled in the Medicaid program. The sample included children born between 2007 and 2014. For every 0.75 microgram-per-cubic-meter increase in the average concentration of wildfire-related PM2.5 particles during pregnancy, the researchers recorded a 30% higher risk of a subsequent ASD diagnosis.

The strongest association was observed for exposure after the 15th week of pregnancy, that is, in the second and third trimesters. The authors noted that brain development continues throughout pregnancy, and its middle and later stages may be especially important for studying the possible effects of smoke on fetal development.

Study limitations

The researchers focused on PM2.5, particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less that can penetrate deep into the lungs and contribute to inflammation in the body. Possible biological mechanisms of the effect were not directly studied in this work. Smoke concentration estimates for each mother were modeled weekly by the ZIP code of her residence across the continental United States.

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The work is observational in nature and therefore does not prove that wildfire smoke causes autism. Its findings may also have limited applicability to other population groups, as the analysis included only Medicaid participants. The authors pointed to the possible influence of unaccounted-for factors and inaccuracies in pollution-level estimates and called for further research.

During smoke episodes, the scientists advise pregnant women to monitor air quality indicators, limit time outdoors, prevent smoke from entering their homes and, where possible, use air-filtration systems.

Read the original report by News-Medical.

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