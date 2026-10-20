At the annual meeting of The Menopause Society in San Diego, United States, on October 20–24, 2026, the results of an international study on the link between physical activity and the severity of perimenopause symptoms are expected to be presented. The survey involved more than 1,800 users of the Flo app from 87 countries across six continents.

Survey data

As News-Medical reports, participants in the online survey indicated how often they engaged in physical activity, ranging from no activity at all to activity more than five days a week. Symptom severity was assessed using the Menopause Rating Scale, which covers somatic, psychological and urogenital manifestations.

In the unadjusted analysis, average total scores on this scale showed a statistically significant inverse association with increasing frequency of physical activity. This association was observed across all three symptom groups.

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Factors taken into account

To analyze the relationship between activity frequency and scale scores, the researchers used multivariable linear regression models. Pre-specified factors included age, body mass index, smoking status, comorbidities, access to healthcare and the country's sociodemographic index.

The report's author, Flo Health Chief Science Officer Lyudmila Zhaunova, said that the strongest association with physical activity was observed for psychological symptoms, including low mood, irritability and anxiety. The Menopause Society Medical Director Stephanie Faubion stressed that further research is needed to better understand this relationship, although regular physical activity is a low-risk component of a healthy lifestyle during the menopausal transition.

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