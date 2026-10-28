Study links colonoscopy quality to polyp detection — News-Medical

In the United Kingdom, scientists conducted the first nationwide analysis of the quality of colonoscopy surveillance for patients with inflammatory bowel disease. The study found that a specialist’s regular experience, more time for the procedure, and the use of a special dye for better visibility were associated with more frequent detection of polyps, News-Medical reports.

Nearly 16,000 procedures

The work was led by researchers at the University of Edinburgh. They analyzed data from the National Endoscopy Database, which covers approximately 65% of endoscopy units in the United Kingdom. The sample included nearly 16,000 procedures performed in 2024 by 4,669 endoscopists.

The authors called the study the largest of its kind in the world. Fewer than one in five specialists performed such examinations at least once a month. At the same time, this group carried out 57% of all procedures included in the analysis.

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Surveillance of patients with IBD

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, face an increased risk of bowel cancer. Regular endoscopic examinations make it possible to detect early changes. Such checks are often scheduled alongside other hospital procedures, which may complicate the organization of consistent surveillance.

The researchers noted that the database did not contain laboratory examination results for removed polyps. Therefore, the analysis does not make it possible to establish whether the identified differences are associated with a reduction in cancer cases. The authors believe further research is needed to determine whether more consistent surveillance approaches and dedicated procedure time will contribute to better detection of precancerous changes.

The results were published in the Journal of Crohn’s and Colitis. Clinicians and researchers from National Health Service organizations and universities in all four parts of the United Kingdom took part in the collaboration.

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