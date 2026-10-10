Study links cannabis to poorer sleep quality — News-Medical

In the United States, a Northwestern Medicine study linked long-term and recent cannabis use to poorer objective measures of sleep quality. At the same time, participants who used cannabis generally did not rate their sleep as worse than people who did not use it, News-Medical reports.

Data from 35 years of observation

Scientists analyzed data from 1,266 participants in the long-term CARDIA study, which began in 1985–1986 and followed Black and White adults in the United States. Cannabis use was recorded from young adulthood to middle age over nearly 35 years.

In middle age, participants wore a wrist sleep-monitoring device for a week and completed questionnaires. People with higher cumulative levels of cannabis use spent a smaller share of the night asleep, more often had fragmented sleep, and stayed awake longer after initially falling asleep.

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Self-assessments did not match device measurements

Similar patterns were also found among those who had used cannabis recently: compared with people who had never used it, they more often had lower sleep efficiency, greater sleep fragmentation, and longer periods of wakefulness. They also more often slept more than eight hours per night.

After accounting for age, sex, race, smoking, alcohol use, physical activity, depression, chronic diseases, and other substances, the association between cannabis use and poorer objective sleep measures remained. The study, published on October 9 in JAMA Network Open, did not establish whether cannabis is a direct cause of sleep problems. The authors also did not distinguish between methods of use, including smoking and consuming cannabis edibles.

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