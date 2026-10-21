A study involving 10,823 people in China aged 45 and older found an association between certain combinations of social isolation and loneliness and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. The highest risk was recorded among participants with moderate social isolation and fluctuating feelings of loneliness: it was 53% higher than in the comparison group, News-Medical reports.

Observations lasted nine years

Scientists analyzed data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study, collected from 2011 to 2020. Participants who already had cardiovascular disease at the beginning of the study were not included in the analysis. During the observation period, 2,589 new cases of cardiovascular disease were recorded.

Social isolation was assessed using five indicators: marital status, living arrangements, contact with children, participation in social life, and living in a rural area. Loneliness was determined by the answer to a question about how often a participant had felt lonely during the previous week.

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Which groups had a higher risk

The comparison group consisted of participants with moderate social isolation and low levels of loneliness. In the group with fluctuating feelings of loneliness, its level initially decreased, rose sharply between 2013 and 2018, and declined again by 2020. Participants with high levels of both social isolation and loneliness also had a 29% higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

At the same time, no statistically significant difference from the comparison group was found in the group with high social isolation and low levels of loneliness. The authors caution that this does not mean isolation is harmless or that low loneliness has a protective effect.

The study is observational and therefore does not prove a causal relationship. Data on cardiovascular events were based on physician diagnoses reported by participants, while loneliness was measured with only one question. The researchers noted that further studies are needed to determine whether improving social ties can reduce cardiovascular risk.

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