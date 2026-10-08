Study links for-profit hospitals to higher mortality — News-Medical

Researchers analyzed treatment outcomes for more than 1.17 million patients at 941 adult acute-care hospitals in 10 states. They found that mortality and readmission rates were higher at for-profit facilities than at nonprofit ones. News-Medical reports, citing a study by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics.

Higher mortality and readmission rates

The researchers compared 143 for-profit and 798 nonprofit hospitals. According to their data, for-profit facilities recorded approximately 11 more deaths per 1,000 hospitalizations among medical patients and five more deaths per 1,000 hospitalizations among surgical patients.

Readmissions within 30 days also occurred more often at such hospitals. For medical patients, the difference was 2.04 percentage points, or approximately 20 additional readmissions per 1,000 discharges. For surgical patients, the rate was 1.76 percentage points higher, or about 18 cases per 1,000 discharges.

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Nurse workload

The study authors indicated that differences in nurse staffing partly explained the observed lower quality of care at for-profit hospitals and were the main explanation for higher mortality. In particular, 71% of nurses at such facilities said that the workload in terms of the number of patients assigned to them was not safe.

Differences in staffing, according to the researchers' estimates, explained 16% of the difference in readmissions among medical patients and 30% among surgical patients. Patients also rated for-profit hospitals lower, while nurses more often reported professional burnout and were less likely to recommend their facility as a place for treatment or employment.

The researchers proposed setting minimum requirements for safe nurse staffing levels and increasing the transparency of data on hospital ownership. The work was published open access in the journal Medical Care.

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