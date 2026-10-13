Study links GLP-1 drugs to nail separation — ScienceDaily

An international controlled study presented at the 2026 Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology found an association between the use of GLP-1 drugs and more frequent reports of nail problems. As ScienceDaily reports, 39% of people taking such medications reported nail separation — the detachment of the nail from the skin beneath it. Among those not using the drugs, the figure was 9%.

Researchers compared responses from 575 users of GLP-1 drugs with 1,329 people with obesity and/or type 2 diabetes who had never used such medications. Participants were recruited in France, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. At least one nail disorder was reported by 66% of drug users, compared with 53% in the control group. Nail discoloration was reported by 46% of participants taking GLP-1 drugs and 17% of those not taking these medications.

Weight loss did not explain all differences

The authors checked whether the changes could be linked solely to weight loss. Even in a sample of participants who were losing weight, GLP-1 users reported nail problems more often. After accounting for existing skin conditions and nutrient deficiencies, nail separation and discoloration still occurred about two to three times more frequently in this group.

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At the same time, the researchers stressed that the results demonstrate an association rather than prove a causal relationship between the medications and nail disorders. About half of the drug users said they had experienced nail problems before starting therapy.

Reports of hair loss

In a companion study involving the same group of participants, 50% of GLP-1 users reported unusual hair loss, compared with 34% in the control group. Reduced hair volume or density was noted by 42% of drug users and 19% of those who did not use them. Hair loss that began after treatment started was reported by 26% of participants in the GLP-1 group, compared with 12% in the control group. Participants in the GLP-1 group also reported scalp redness about three times more often.

Both studies had a cross-sectional design and were based on participant reports rather than standardized clinical examinations. The scientists plan prospective studies with observation from the start of treatment. They noted that such symptoms are usually benign and that therapy should not be stopped independently: changes in nails, hair loss, itching, or scalp redness should be reported to a doctor.

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