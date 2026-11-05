Researchers at Yale School of Medicine found a link between persistent changes in perception after psychedelic use and a greater number of errors in a visual test. People with such effects more often reported seeing nonexistent stripes in visual noise. The findings of the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, are described by News-Medical.

The authors called these phenomena persistent perceptual anomalies. They include, in particular, subjectively brighter colors and other visual changes that participants reported began after using psychedelics, including psilocybin or LSD. Similar symptoms have previously been associated with hallucinogen persisting perception disorder, but such a diagnosis requires clinically significant distress and impairment of everyday functioning.

More than half of participants reported changes

The study involved 186 people who had used psychedelics; they were recruited mainly through online forums. More than half of respondents reported persistent perceptual anomalies after such experiences. At the same time, more than 90% of participants did not say that these changes caused them distress.

The most common effect was the subjective sensation of brighter colors. Researchers also found that participants who began using psychedelics at a younger age more often reported such changes. The scientists noted that this is consistent with previous observations of a higher prevalence of similar effects among adolescents than among adults.

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Test for conditioned hallucinations

During the experiment, participants were presented with a sound together with barely visible stripes against a background of visual noise. After people became accustomed to associating the sound with the stripes, researchers played the tone without an image. Participants with persistent effects after psychedelic use more often reported seeing stripes when none were present, were more confident in such responses, and were worse at distinguishing real stripes from visual noise.

According to the authors, the results rather point to “noisy” functioning of the visual system, which more readily detects a signal even where there is none, rather than to an increased influence of expectations on perception. At the same time, the study does not prove that psychedelics cause these changes: the sample consisted of online volunteers and may not reflect all people who have used such substances.

The scientists also noted that perceptual anomalies may resemble nonspecific symptoms of the prodromal period of psychosis. At the same time, the risk for people who already have a predisposition to psychotic disorders remains insufficiently studied.

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