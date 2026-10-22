Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found an association between the early start of multidisciplinary survivorship care for patients with head and neck cancer and better cancer outcomes. Participants who visited a survivorship clinic before or at the start of radiation therapy had a lower risk of recurrence and death during the three years after treatment, News-Medical reports.

Data from 471 patients

The scientists analyzed data from 471 patients with head and neck cancer, 148 of whom received early survivorship care. Patients in this group were about half as likely to miss or discontinue radiation therapy as those who joined the program after treatment.

The association between early survivorship care and a lower risk of recurrence and death remained after accounting for adherence to radiation therapy. The authors noted that this suggests the possible benefits of early intervention may not be limited to completing the prescribed course of radiation therapy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What survivorship care includes

Survivorship care for cancer patients involves long-term multidisciplinary support: attention to physical and mental health, symptom management, and monitoring for a possible return of the disease. Ideally, it should begin from the time of diagnosis, but in practice such care is more often emphasized after treatment is completed.

At the UPMC Hillman clinic, patients receive consultations from a team of specialists in speech therapy, physical therapy, nutrition, and dental care in a single day. After the consultations, the patient, their oncology team, and primary care physician receive a treatment summary and a follow-up care plan. The study results were published in JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery.

Read us on